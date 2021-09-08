Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (9/8/21)

- VIDEO: Kylie Jenner announced that she and Travis Scott are having baby #2 in gorgeous Insta video!
Kylie post touching video announcing she’s pregnant !!! Congratulations again #kylie #TRAVISSCOTT #travis #pregnant pic.twitter.com/oujRWBNwxn
— gomezunlimited (@gomezunlimited_) September 7, 2021
- And Olivia Munn and John Mulaney are EXPECTING A BABY! The news comes less than 4 months after their romance was first revealed!
- Britney Spears’ father asks judge to END HER CONSERVATORSHIP
- Since “Jackass” debuted in 2000, the main cast has accrued an estimated $24 MILLION WORTH OF INJURIES. When you include the crew and other cast members, the total is closer to $38 million
- Steve Burns, the O.G. host of “Blues Clues”, finally ADDRESSED his 2002 exit, “I guess I just wanted to say that after all these years I never forgot you . . . ever.”
- The car that Tupac Shakur was FATALLY SHOT in can be yours . . . for $1.7 million
- PICS: Just a picture of Elle King’s mom cooking up Elle’s placenta after she had a baby
- PICS: Lisa Rinna didn’t hide her glee when her daughter broke up with Scott Disick
- Marvel Cinematic Universe sidekicks ranked from BEST to WORST….best is War Machine in the “Avengers” movies . . . and the worst is Everett K. Ross from “Black Panther”
- PICS: Avril Lavigne loving pool life in a green bikini
- PICS: Christina Aguilera went topless to promote a gig in Brooklyn on Saturday