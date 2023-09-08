Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (9/8/23)

LOS ANGELES – NOV 11: Jimmy Fallon arrives for the 2018 People’s Choice Awards on November 11, 2018 in Santa Monica, CA
Rolling Stone’s lengthy report on Jimmy Fallon’s TOXIC WORKPLACE, from “bad Jimmy days,” to huge blow ups, to Fallon being disoriented or drunk at rehearsals! Jimmy is now APOLOGIZING to staff via Zoom, “Sorry if I embarrassed you and your family and friends…I feel so bad I can’t even tell you” …and Jerry Seinfeld calls his inclusion in the stories “STUPID”
Warner Music makes history as it signs a record deal with the first AI VIRTUAL POP STAR….and they are getting SLAMMED for how childlike they made the avatar for the music video [SCROLL DOWN FOR VIDEO]
WAIT WHAT? A PR Firm PAID OFF Rotten Tomatoes critics to give positive reviews????
New reality show features the MOST HATED REALITY CELEBS! It’s called “House of Villains” with Omarosa, Tiffany Pollard, Jax Taylor & more “What if you put 10 of reality television’s most iconic and infamous supervillains together under one roof?”
Clip of Conan O’Brien telling Danny Masterson ‘you’ll be CAUGHT SOON‘ from 2004 interview goes viral after actor is sentenced to 30 years for rape
Your autographed Cardi B CD might have been RUBBED on her boobs, butt or maybe her privates
PICS: Charlie Puth proposed to his girlfriend, to the tune of Taylor Swift’s “Love Story”
PICS: Kris Jenner sparks Ozempic rumors after pics from her Italian vaca show her extra slim
Even though they’re hashing out a custody agreement, Al Pacino and his baby mama are reportedly STILL TOGETHER
No, Pitbull DOES NOT HAVE 21 kids with 18 different women in 13 different countries
PICS: Kanye West’s wife covers herself in only a pillow as they walk down the street