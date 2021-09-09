Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (9/9/21)

- VIDEO: North West ROASTED her mom for “talking different” when she does her influencer videos
- Lil Uzi Vert says fans RIPPED the $24 million diamond out of his forehead
- Here are all three “Blue’s Clues” hosts together, CELEBRATING the show’s 25th anniversary
- PICS: T-Pain says he got the Jackie Chan meme tattooed on his hand so people would ‘stop talking to him’ if they said something stupid
- Jennifer Lawrence & Cooke Maroney are expecting their FIRST CHILD
- Matt Damon revealed he has a PRIVATE INSTAGRAM with 76 followers. And it didn’t take long for the Internet to find it
- Simu Liu took STRIPPER LESSONS for his Shang-Chi Role
- Miss America will now judge the contestants’ “HEALTH” instead of beauty
- The COMPLETE CELEBRITY CAST has been announced for “Dancing With The Stars” , it includes “Cobra Kai” villain Martin Kove, Melanie C, a.k.a. Sporty Spice, Brian Austin Green, Olympic gymnast Suni Lee and country singer Jimmie Allen
- Anya Taylor-Joy’s friends don’t let her complain about her PRIVILEGED LIFE
- VIDEO: Jennifer Aniston is officially debuting her Lolavie hair care line
- PICS: Rebel Wilson celebrated her 41st birthday on Marlon Brando’s private island with her “Pitch Perfect” costars Anna Kendrick and Brittany Snow