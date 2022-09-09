bj-blog | bj-sleaze

By Brooke Fox |

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (9/9/22)

HOLLYWOOD – APRIL 28: Martha Stewart at The 33rd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards at Kodak Theatre on April 28, 2006 in Hollywood, CA.
  • PICS: 81-year-old Martha Stewart wore an apron..and nothing else… to promote pumpkin spice coffee

  • Olivia Wilde wants everyone to know her relationship to former fiancé Jason Sudeikis was OVER BEFORE she hooked up with Harry Styles, “The complete horses–t idea that I left Jason for Harry is completely inaccurate”
  • The TRAILER for “Spirit Halloween: The Movie” . . . and it looks like a really long ad for Spirit Halloween [SCROLL DOWN FOR VIDEO]
  • “The Crown” will PAUSE FILMING out of respect for Queen Elizabeth
  • Whoopi Goldberg had a senior moment and tried to WRAP THE SHOW 20 minutes early!!! VIDEO HERE
  • Chaos that ensued back in 2005, when Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were photographed together in Africa . . . while Brad was still married to Jennifer Aniston? And it was apparently Angelina HERSELF who TIPPED OFF THE TABLOIDS that they were a couple!
  •  Weird Al Yankovic is surprised his lawyer let him make his MOSTLY FICTIONAL biopic
  • Ed Sheeran made a HUGE OFFER to The 1975 to open for him and lead singer turned it down because ‘It’s not worth it’
  • PICS: Megan Thee Stallion and Lil Kim are sharing a toast on a plane now everyone is waiting for the collab announcement!
  • VIDEO: Destiny’s Child, Michelle Williams, is so vocal about her love of candy corn, Brach’s hired her to write a JINGLE for it
  • “The Handmaid’s Tale” was renewed for a sixth season and FINAL SEASON
  • PICS: Kanye posted a picture with his kids, a.k.a. the “future leaders.”
  •  Luke Evans says his “Beauty and the Beast” prequel with Josh Gad WILL HAPPEN
  • Shaq has six kids, but he says there are 15 KIDS that he’s helping to raise and calls his own