Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (9/9/22)

- PICS: 81-year-old Martha Stewart wore an apron..and nothing else… to promote pumpkin spice coffee
So Martha Stewart is on Instagram doing some kind of ad with nothing but an apron on!!! WTH!!!! 🤦🏻♀️😳 pic.twitter.com/FaguzqrLgn
- Olivia Wilde wants everyone to know her relationship to former fiancé Jason Sudeikis was OVER BEFORE she hooked up with Harry Styles, “The complete horses–t idea that I left Jason for Harry is completely inaccurate”
- The TRAILER for “Spirit Halloween: The Movie” . . . and it looks like a really long ad for Spirit Halloween [SCROLL DOWN FOR VIDEO]
- “The Crown” will PAUSE FILMING out of respect for Queen Elizabeth
- Whoopi Goldberg had a senior moment and tried to WRAP THE SHOW 20 minutes early!!! VIDEO HERE
- Chaos that ensued back in 2005, when Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were photographed together in Africa . . . while Brad was still married to Jennifer Aniston? And it was apparently Angelina HERSELF who TIPPED OFF THE TABLOIDS that they were a couple!
- Weird Al Yankovic is surprised his lawyer let him make his MOSTLY FICTIONAL biopic
- Ed Sheeran made a HUGE OFFER to The 1975 to open for him and lead singer turned it down because ‘It’s not worth it’
- PICS: Megan Thee Stallion and Lil Kim are sharing a toast on a plane now everyone is waiting for the collab announcement!
- VIDEO: Destiny’s Child, Michelle Williams, is so vocal about her love of candy corn, Brach’s hired her to write a JINGLE for it
- “The Handmaid’s Tale” was renewed for a sixth season and FINAL SEASON
- PICS: Kanye posted a picture with his kids, a.k.a. the “future leaders.”
- Luke Evans says his “Beauty and the Beast” prequel with Josh Gad WILL HAPPEN
- Shaq has six kids, but he says there are 15 KIDS that he’s helping to raise and calls his own