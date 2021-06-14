Bruno Mars lines up two live shows at MGM National Harbor this August

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Bruno Mars is ready to get back to performing live.

The singer has lined up two performances at The Theater at MGM National Harbor in National Harbor, Maryland, this summer.

The shows will take place on Friday, August 6 and Saturday, August 7, marking the venue’s return to live entertainment following the COVID-19 shutdown. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, June 18 at MGMNationalHarbor.com or Ticketmaster.com.

“We can’t wait to have global superstar Bruno Mars return to The Theater,” Jorge Perez, president & chief operating officer, MGM National Harbor, says in a statement. “Our guests have waited so long for the return of live entertainment, and there’s no better way than witnessing Bruno’s unmatched energy and passion for the stage.”

Bruno will also be heading back to his Las Vegas residency at Park MGM’s Park Theater this July.

