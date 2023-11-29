Bruno Mars opening Las Vegas jazz bar The Pinky Ring

Courtesy MGM Resorts International

When Bruno Mars performs in Las Vegas, he usually does it at the Dolby Live Theater at Park MGM. But he’s moving over to another hotel for his latest Sin City venture: a bar.

Bruno is teaming up with Bellagio Resort & Casino to open The Pinky Ring — described as a “one-of-a-kind cocktail lounge and jazz bar” — next year.

In a statement, the Grammy-winning star said, “I’ve been performing in Vegas for years, and I’ve always wanted a place where I could throw glamorous parties when I’m in town. A place that felt like my personal penthouse suite, with live music and sensational cocktails. The Pinky Ring is that.”

The new club will feature “moody” lighting, live music and DJs spinning vinyl, a “specialty bar program” and top-notch audio. It’ll be located right on Bellagio’s casino floor and will open in early 2024.

Bruno’s next shows in Las Vegas are at Dolby Live on December 22, 23, 28, 30 and 31. Before that, he’ll play at the Hard Rock Live Hollywood at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida, on December 7 and 8.

