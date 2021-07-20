Bruno Mars postpones Las Vegas shows due to “unforeseen circumstances”

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Two Bruno Mars concerts at MGM Park Theater in Las Vegas — part of Bruno’s ongoing residency in Sin City — have been called off for this Friday and Saturday due to “unforeseen circumstances,” reports the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

No reason was given for the scrapped shows; when the Review-Journal asked if the reason was COVID-related, a hotel spokesperson declined to give the paper any additional information.

Those dates have been rescheduled to August 27-28. Previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new dates, or fans can receive refunds through August 13. However, fans who purchased the Luxury VIP Experience “A Trip to Mars” must call to make other arrangements. Those packages, which include premium seats, hotel accommodations, special merchandise, food and beverage credits and other amenities, ranged in price from $2500 to $6529 — and they were all sold out.

Bruno has two shows scheduled for July 30-31 as well, but a source tells the paper that they’re now “up in the air.”

