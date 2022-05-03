Bruno Mars to open Fenway Park’s new music hall with three-day spectacular

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Bruno Mars is coming to Boston for a three-day spectacular to celebrate the opening of an all-new music hall.

The Grammy winner will officially open MGM Music Hall at Fenway, which seats 5,000 people, starting September 7. The opening night will be followed by two more shows on September 9 and September 11.

The new venue is located steps away from historic Fenway Park, which is the home of the Boston Red Sox. According to the press release, the MGM Music Hall at Fenway is being billed as “the new, state-of-the-art, multi-purpose performing arts center, occupying roughly 91,500 square feet on four levels.”

The “Leave the Door Open” singer has lately been directing his full attention on his Silk Sonic partnership with Anderson .Paak and the duo are currently performing their An Evening With Silk Sonic Vegas residency at Park MGM, which runs through May.

Tickets go on sale starting Friday at 10 a.m. ET on Ticketmaster.com.

While Bruno will be the first artist to christen the music hall, a line of performances is already building.

Lil Nas X announced last week he’s bringing his Long Live Montero tour to the venue, which stops in Boston on September 18. Other big acts heading to the venue include “Beggin'” singers ﻿Måneskin and country group Lady A, among many others.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.