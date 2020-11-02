BTS achieves 'Billboard' chart milestone with "Dynamite"

Big Hit Entertainment

You might think that after BTS debuted at number-one on the Billboard Hot 100 with “Dynamite,” they can’t do any better — but you’d be wrong.

For the first time, the K-pop supergroup has managed to reach the top 10 on a Billboard chart that measures actual U.S. radio airplay — as opposed to the Hot 100, which measures airplay, sales and streams. The catchy tune is now number nine on the publication’s Pop Songs chart.

The highest the group ever climbed previously on that chart was #22 with “Boy With Luv,” featuring Halsey. But “Dynamite” is now the highest-charting song ever on that chart by an all-South Korean act: Even PSY‘s smash “Gangnam Style” only reached number 10 when it came to airplay.

BTS’ new album, BE (Deluxe Edition), is coming out November 30. They’ll perform the album’s lead single, “Life Goes On,” on the American Music Awards November 22 on ABC.

By Andrea Dresdale

