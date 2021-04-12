BTS announces BANG BANG CON 2021; “Dynamite” video hits one billion views

Big Hit Entertainment

BTS is back with another BANG BANG CON.

The K-pop group has announced BANG BANG CON 2021, a live streamed event that gives fans free access to past concerts and fanmeets.

The event, launching April 17, features one of the group’s early concerts: 2015 BTS LIVE TRILOGY: EPISODE I. BTS BEGINS. It also includes their global fanmeet BTS 5TH MUSTER [MAGIC SHOP] held in June 2019, as well as their BTS WORLD TOUR ‘LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF concert held in São Paulo, Brazil in May 2019.

The first BANG BANG CON was held last April and racked up 50.59 million views in a span of 24 hours and 2.24 million concurrent viewers.

BANG BANG CON 2021 will be livestreamed on April 17 at 2:00 AM EDT on BANGTANTV YouTube channel.

Meanwhile, BTS’ video for “Dynamite” has just hit one billion views on YouTube. The video had initially earned over 101.1 million views in its first 24 hours, making it the biggest 24-hour music video debut of all time.

