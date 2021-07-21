BTS appointed as special envoys by South Korean president, will speak at UN General Assembly again

BIGHIT MUSIC

In 2018 and 2020, BTS addressed the United Nations General Assembly on the topic of self-love and empowerment for young people. In September, they’ll return for yet another opportunity to address the Assembly.

Bandwagon.Asia reports that the group will deliver a speech of “hope, love and encouragement” to people all over the world. In 2017, BTS launched a campaign with UNICEF called Love Myself, which has raised three million dollars to help promote young people’s self-esteem and well-being and combat abuse and neglect.

In addition, the president of South Korea, Moon Jae-in, has appointed BTS the Presidential Special Envoy for Future Generations and Culture, which will help build the country’s image and its stance on global issues. As such, BTS will represent South Korea at various global conferences.

