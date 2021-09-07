BTS back at #1 with “Butter”

BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS is reclaiming its territory at the top of the charts.

The South Korean pop supergroup has reascended to the #1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 this week with “Butter,” making for a 10-week streak in the coveted slot.

Following its release in May, “Butter” debuted at #1 on the Hot 100 where it stayed for seven consecutive weeks before BTS replaced itself with “Permission to Dance,” which reigned for one week before “Butter” was back on top.

The smooth track also finishes at the #1 spot on Billboard‘s Songs of Summer chart. It reigned for 11 uninterrupted weeks, from Memorial Day through Labor Day. “Butter” took the Song of the Summer title over Olivia Rodrigo‘s “good 4 u,” Dua Lipa‘s “Levitating,” Doja Cat‘s “Kiss Me More” featuring SZA, and The Weeknd and Ariana Grande‘s “Save Your Tears.”

Additionally, “Butter” is up for multiple trophies at the upcoming MTV VMAs, including Best Pop video, Best K-Pop video, Best Choreography and Best Editing.

