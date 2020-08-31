BTS blows up the 'Billboard' Hot 100 with number-one debut of "Dynamite"

Big Hit Entertainment

Looks like this singing-in-English thing is working out pretty well for BTS.

As Billboard reports, the K-pop supergroup blasts into the number-one spot on the Billboard Hot 100 with their new single “Dynamite,” their first all-English-language single. It’s their first chart-topper on this tally; their song “On” reached number four in March.

With this achievement, BTS becomes the first all-South Korean group to top the chart. In 2010, Far*East Movement was number one with “Like a G6,” but just two members of that group had Korean backgrounds. PSY, a South Korean solo act, got to number two with “Gangnam Style” back in 2012.

Billboard also notes that “Dynamite” sold 265,000 downloads, giving it the biggest digital sales week since 2017, when Taylor Swift‘s “Look What You Made Me Do” sold 353,000 downloads.

“Dynamite” has also given BTS their best showing when it comes to radio airplay in the U.S. On Billboard‘s Pop Songs chart, which measures radio airplay, “Dynamite” has now reached #20 — its highest ranking yet. The highest they’d gotten previously was #22, with their Halsey collab “Boy With Luv.”

“Thank you #BTSARMY You made this all possible!” BTS said on their official Twitter feed, thanking their loyal fans. “You guys light it up like it’s Dynamite.”

BTS didn’t initially plan to record and release a single during this time, but when they heard “Dynamite,” they figured it was just what everyone needed to hear.

As BTS member Jimin said during a press conference the group held to mark the release of the single, “‘Dynamite’ is a song that can lift anyone’s spirits.”





By Andrea Dresdale

