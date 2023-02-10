BTS breaks box office record for highest-grossing worldwide event cinema release

Courtesy of HYBE, Trafalgar Releasing, and CJ 4DPlex. BTS 2023 (hightail.com)

﻿BTS﻿ may be on a break, but they’re still breaking global records. It was recently announced their concert movie BTS: Yet To Come in Cinemas broke the record for the highest-grossing worldwide cinema event after amassing $40 million during its limited global run.

According to a release, the film premiered in global theaters across 128 countries and territories on February 1 and ran through Sunday, February 5. Its estimated five-day run in the U.S. alone grossed $8 million and became the weekend’s fifth highest-grossing film, with a per-screen average of $7,080 across 1,127 movie theaters.

The concert film also scored top-five box office positions in Japan, Korea, Italy and Spain. The film went to #1 in Mexico, Colombia and the Philippines. It was also the #1 international film in India.

The concert film was of their October 15 performance in Busan, South Korea, as part of the city’s bid to host the World Expo 2030. They named the show BTS in BUSAN and performed signature hits like “Dynamite,” “Butter” and “IDOL.”

BTS was named PR ambassadors for Busan’s bid to host the Expo. It is competing for the rights against Rome, Italy; Riyadh, Saudi Arabia; and Odessa, Ukraine. The host city will be chosen next year.

