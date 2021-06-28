BTS’ “Butter” still melting the charts as Dua Lipa’s “Levitating” rises to a new record

BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS‘ “Butter” is hot like summer. The song is spending a fifth week at number one on the Billboard Hot 100.

As Billboard notes, the K-pop group’s latest English-language single is the first song to debut at number one and spend at least five weeks on top of the chart since Olivia Rodrigo‘s “Drivers License.” There’s only one song by a group that debuted at number one and spent more weeks on top: “One Sweet Day,” by Boyz II Men and Mariah Carey. That debuted at number one in 1995 and stayed there 16 weeks.

In addition, “Butter” has sold at least 100,000 units per week in each of the five weeks it’s been out. The last song to do that was “Despacito” back in 2017.

Meanwhile, Dua Lipa‘s “Levitating,” featuring DaBaby, is at number three on the Hot 100, but has just reached number one on Billboard‘s Radio Songs chart, which measures airplay.

It took “Levitating” 37 weeks to reach number one, making it the longest climb in the history of the chart. The previous record was 35 weeks, set by “I Hope” by Gabby Barrett featuring Charlie Puth.

