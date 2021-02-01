BTS costumes from "Dynamite" video sell for $162,500 in charity auction

The top seller at Sunday’s MusiCares Charity Relief Auction was a bunch of used clothing — courtesy of BTS.

As part of the sale, Julien’s Auctions offered the pastel outfits that BTS wore in the video for their number-one hit, “Dynamite,” and it fetched the highest price of any item offered: $162,500. The original estimate was between $20 thousand and $40 thousand. The outfits were purchased by two people: a Japanese art collector and a guy named HIKAKIN, known as “Japan’s most famous YouTuber.”

Some of the other top sellers in the auction included a signed self-portrait of Snoop Dogg, which went for $96,000, while a painting of Coldplay‘s Chris Martin by guitarist Billy Morrison, signed by both men, went for $25,600. Both those prices are significantly higher than the original estimates.



Other items of note include a dress worn by Madonna in the movie Evita, which went for $10,000, and Britney Spears‘ childhood ballet leotard, which sold for $6,400. A guitar signed by Taylor Swift went for $5,120.

An album sleeve for the James Bond theme “No Time to Die” signed by both Bond star Daniel Craig and artist Billie Eilish, went for $3,840, and a guitar signed by Shawn Mendes went for $3,200.

All proceeds from the sale benefited MusiCares, the charitable arm of the Recording Academy that helps musicians and music biz professionals in time of need. The funds are much-needed, now that the pandemic has shut down the live entertainment industry.



