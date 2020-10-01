BTS, Demi Lovato, Sia, and En Vogue added to 'Billboard' Music Awards lineup

Courtesy dick clark productions

The Billboard Music Awards are a couple weeks away, and more stars have joined the lineup for the Kelly Clarkson-hosted show.

BTS, who are up for two awards, will perform, and so will Demi Lovato, Sia and legendary R&B group En Vogue, who’ll be celebrating their 30th anniversary by performing their 1992 classic, “Free Your Mind.”

Sia, meanwhile, will sing her latest release, “Courage to Change,” while Demi will world premiere a new song — possibly “Still Have Me,” which she released the other day.

As previously reported, Alicia Keys, Bad Bunny, Post Malone and country star Luke Combs will also be taking the stage at the Billboard Music Awards, which will air live from the Dolby Theater in L.A. at 8 p.m. October 14 on NBC.

By Andrea Dresdale

