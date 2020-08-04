BTS, Doja Cat and J Balvin to perform on MTV VMAs

Courtesy MTV

Though we’re still not sure what the show will look like, the first performers for the MTV VMAs have been announced.

BTS, Doja Cat and J Balvin will all perform on the show. Regarding BTS, it’s the first-ever VMA performance from the K-Pop superstars, and they’ll be giving us the TV debut of their new English-language single “Dynamite,” due out August 21. They have three nominations, including Best Pop.

Doja Cat has three nods, including Song of the Year for “Say So.” J Balvin is up for four VMAs, including Best Collaboration for his Black Eyed Peas collab “Ritmo (Bad Boys for Life).”

Additional performers to be announced soon. The 2020 MTV VMAs will air August 30 from Brooklyn’s Barclays Center at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande lead all nominees with nine nods apiece. Voting is open now.

By Andrea Dresdale

