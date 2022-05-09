BTS drops the track list for forthcoming album, ‘Proof’

ABC

BTS cannot wait for fans to get their hands on their new album, Proof, which drops June 10, and just announced its complete track list.

﻿Proof, which arrives June 10, is not only BTS’ 1﻿0th studio album, it’s a three-disc anthology collection meant to commemorate their ninth anniversary as a band. Their label, Big Hit Music, announced on Sunday that the first disc will feature the septet’s biggest hits, including “Dynamite,” Butter” and their Halsey collab “Boy with Luv.”

Disc two, according to Big Hit, is meant for the die-hard BTS fan, and will feature deep cuts such as “Euphoria,” “Her,” “Stay” and many others. The second disc’s track list was revealed Monday.

That said, we’ll have to wait until Tuesday to find out what’s on the third disc. The label has since released a full schedule of when they will announce all the Proof details, including concept photos and music video teasers. However, June 7 is only marked with “???”

Proof will be BTS’ first effort since they announced an “extended period of rest” in December. Their label said of their new release, “The BTS anthology album that embodies the history of BTS will be released as they begin a new chapter as an artist that has been active for nine years to look back on their endeavors.”

BigHit said ﻿Proof ﻿will “reflect the thoughts and ideas of the members on the past present and future of BTS.”

