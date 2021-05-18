BTS, Dua Lipa win Webby Awards

Terence Patrick Â©2020 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

BTS and Dua Lipa are among the winners at this year’s Webby Awards, which honor excellence on the internet.

The K-pop group’s “Carpool Karaoke” segment on The Late Late Show with James Corden won a Webby People’s Voice Award for variety & reality, general video. Their virtual concert, “Map of the Soul ON:E,” nabbed both a Webby Award and a Webby People’s Voice Award for music, general virtual & remote.

Dua’s “Hallucinate” music video scored a Webby People’s Voice Award for animation, general video, while her “Dua Lipa Has New Rules for COVID Dating” won the Webby Award for comedy: shortform, general video.

Other winners at the 25th annual Webby Awards Tuesday include Pharrell Williams, who took home the inaugural Webby Anthem Award; Ava DuVernay, winner of the Webby Film and Video Person of the Year; Dwayne Johnson, who nabbed the Webby Special Achievement award; and Yara Shahidi, who got Webby Advocate of the Year.

