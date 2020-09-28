BTS' "Dynamite" reclaims #1 spot on 'Billboard''s Hot 100; Bieber's "Holy" debuts at #3

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

BTS’ “Dynamite” is still blowing up the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The K-pop group’s latest hit is back at number one on the chart this week, after spending the last two weeks at number two. The song initially debuted at number one and stayed at the top in its second week.

Justin Bieber’s “Holy,” featuring Chance the Rapper, debuts at number three on the Hot 100, as Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” falls to number two after four nonconsecutive weeks at number one.

“Holy” becomes Justin’s 20th Hot 100 top-10 song, making him the 20th artist, and 10th solo male, in the Hot 100’s history to reach the milestone.

By Andrea Tuccillo

