BTS first act to be named “Global Recording Artist of the Year” two years running

ABC via Getty Images

BTS have set many a record in the past year, and now they’ve racked up yet another one. The IFPI, which represents the recorded music industry worldwide, has named them the Global Recording Artist of the Year for the second year running.

The K-pop superstars are now the first act ever to take that title in two consecutive years. The award is based on the worldwide performance of an artist’s entire catalog across all formats, from streams to vinyl. In 2021, BTS certainly dominated, thanks to their number-one singles “Butter,” “Permission to Dance,” and “My Universe” with Coldplay.

Expanding the list to the top 10 Global Recording Artists of the Year, Taylor Swift is number two for the second consecutive year, followed by Adele, Drake, Ed Sheeran, The Weeknd, Billie Eilish, Justin Bieber, K-pop group Seventeen and Olivia Rodrigo.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.