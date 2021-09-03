BTS inducted into 2022 Guinness World Records Hall of Fame

BIGHIT Music

BTS continues to dominate the Guinness World Records.

The K-pop superstars are entering the 2022 Guinness World Records Hall of Fame with a whopping 23 records to its name, such as the most streamed group on Spotify and acquiring the highest number of followers on Instagram for a music group.

BTS’ hit single, “Butter,” has alone accumulated five of these records, including most viewers for the premiere of a music video on YouTube with nearly four million views, beating their own record previously set by “Dynamite.”

Other notable achievements include spending the most weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 for a K-pop song, selling the most tickets for a live-streamed concert in 2020, and several more.

The superstars’ current single, “Permission to Dance,” debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 when it was released in July.

The 2022 Guinness World Records book is available on September 14.

