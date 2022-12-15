BTS’ J-Hope, Jax, Duran Duran, New Edition to join ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ live in Times Square

ABC

On New Year’s Eve, New York’s Times Square will be rocking with the music of superstars from several different genres, courtesy of ABC’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.

Newly minted Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Duran Duran will take the stage just before midnight to perform a medley of classics from their hit-packed back catalog. In addition, BTS member J-Hope will perform a medley of “Equal Sign,” “Chicken Noodle Soup” and “Butter (Holiday Remix),” and Jax will perform her breakthrough hit “Victoria’s Secret,” as well as her song “90s Kids.”

Meanwhile, legendary boy band New Edition will perform a medley of group, solo and offshoot group hits, including “Rub You The Right Way,” “My Prerogative,” “Poison,” “If It Isn’t Love” and “Cool It Now.”

As usual, Ryan Seacrest will be holding down the fort in Times Square, with help from Liza Koshy. Jesse James Decker will be the Powerball co-host.

As previously reported, Ciara will host the Disneyland Resort portion of the show, with performances by Fitz & The Tantrums, Maddie & Tae, Shaggy, Ben Platt, Aly & AJ, Halle Bailey, Tomorrow x Together, Bailey Zimmerman and Lauren Spencer Smith. Performers at the Los Angeles party segment include Wiz Khalifa, Finneas, Armani White, Betty Who, Dove Cameron and Nicky Youre.

Roselyn Sanchez will be hosting from Puerto Rico with singer/rapper Farruko, and Billy Porter will anchor New Orleans and perform from the Big Easy, as well.

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023 airs live on ABC starting at 8 p.m. ET on December 31.

