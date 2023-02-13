BTS’ Jimin announces debut solo album to drop in March

Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

BTS‘ Jimin is the latest member to embark on his solo career. He announced that his debut solo album is expected to drop next month.

Soompi reports the singer teased his forthcoming effort on the Weverse app and also hinted he has a few other things going on in his life.

“I think the album I’ve been working on is going to drop in around March,” he said, translated from Korean. “I’m currently preparing lots of things that I can do together with you guys around that time.”

He continued, “I’m planning lots of different kinds of things we can do to have fun together and enjoy ourselves, so I think you can safely look forward to it.”

The singer also praised his fans, adding, “You’ve been waiting for such a long time that I wanted to quickly announce this news.”

While this will be Jimin’s album debut, he has dropped a few solo songs, including the most recently released “Vibe” with K-pop artist Taeyang.

He will soon become the latest BTS member to release a solo effort, following Jin‘s The Astronaut, RM‘s Indigo and J-Hope‘s Jack In The Box.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.