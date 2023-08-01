BTS’ Jungkook says “mini-album” is coming in November

BIGHIT MUSIC

Now that Jungkook has topped the chart with “Seven,” what’s the BTS member’s next move? Even more music, coming soon.

Appearing on his bandmate Suga‘s talk show Suchwita, Jungkook explained that he’ll release another single to followup “Seven,” and then he’ll release “a small mini-album by November.” But he also admitted that we probably wouldn’t have heard any solo music from him if it hadn’t been for “Seven.”

“The moment I heard it, I was like ‘I have to do this,'” he told Suga. “Without the song ‘Seven’, I might’ve still been on a break right now. I was totally enjoying my time off, and this song got me started again.”

Elsewhere, the two talk about how long BTS can keep their career going.

“I think we’ll still be around when we’re 60,” Suga declares. “ARMY will all be grannies too by then,” jokes Jungkook.

