BTS looks at "the positive side" of not winning a Grammy Award

Cliff Lipson/CBS 2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

K-pop sensation BTS did not win their first Grammy Award on Sunday, but the boy band is adamant that they didn’t need a trophy to prove they won that night.

The group, who lost Best Pop Duo/Group Performance to Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, celebrated the fact they are officially the first Korean pop group to perform one of their original songs at the awards ceremony.

BTS performed their summertime smash “Dynamite,” which was also their first all-English single on Sunday.

When addressing the awards ceremony in a Monday interview with VLive, translated by AllKpop, the group expressed gratitude for their fans who believe they should have won the award.

While RM lamented that they were unable to physically be there at the Grammys and instead were beamed in from South Korea for their performance debut, he noted, “I saw a lot of articles saying we ‘failed’ to get the award, but I don’t think it’s a fail since we were able to perform for the first time as nominees.”

He added, “I don’t think it’s a failure but let’s look at the positive side; we were nominated for the first time and did our first solo performance.”

The group looked ahead to next year, expressing confidence that 2022 will be the year they take home their first Grammy award.

Besides RM, BTS is comprised of members J-Hope, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, Suga and V.

Prior to their 2021 performance, they attended the 2019 Grammys as presenters and graduated in 2020 to backup performers when helping Lil Nas X sing his country crossover hit “Old Town Road.”

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.