BTS member V bids goodbye to fans ahead of military enlistment

The Chosunilbo JNS/Imazins via Getty Images

BTS members RM, Jimin, V and Jung Kook are following their group mates Jin, J-Hope and Suga into the Korean military. V posted a message bidding goodbye to the group’s legions of fans, known as ARMY, over the weekend.

V said in a message to fans written in Korean, according to a translation, “I think I’ll miss you so much. Actually, I have a lot of regrets about not being able to spend happy memories with ARMY for a while, so if you take that one thing out, it’s okay, but not being able to see ARMY is the hardest part.”

“18 months is a long time, and I will come back much healthier, so please take care of your health and if you are looking for something to be happy about every day, voila … I’m here!” he continued. “And I’ve prepared a lot of things within those 18 months. Please look forward to it.”

“Let’s go back and make precious memories like we always did,” he concluded. “I really miss you and I love you so much. So you have to wait until then. I’ll be back soon!”

V released his debut album, Layover, in September.

All able-bodied South Korean men must serve in the military for 18 months before they reach a certain age. BTS plans to get back together in 2025, when all of them will be done with their service.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.