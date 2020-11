Big Hit Entertainment

BTS has unveiled the track list for their upcoming album, BE (Deluxe Edition).

The album boasts eight tracks, including the lead single “Life Goes On.” The K-pop group is set to perform “Life Goes On” at the 2020 American Music Awards on November 22.

BE (Deluxe Edition) is due out November 20.

Here is the track list:

“Life Goes On”

“Fly to My Room”

“Blue & Grey”

“Skit”

“Telepathy”

“Dis-ease”

“Stay”

“Dynamite”

By Andrea Tuccillo

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.