BTS’ Suga announces multidate global tour starting this spring

Courtesy of Live Nation, HYBE & BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS‘ Suga announced he is officially going on tour, marking his first-ever global trek as a solo artist.

The K-pop sensation unveiled plans for the multidate trek on Tuesday, announcing he’ll visit the U.S., Korea, Japan and other parts of Asia. Suga’s tour kicks off Wednesday, April 26, with a two-date stop planned for UBS Arena in Elmont, New York. He will then head to the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, for a show on April 29.

From there, he will head to Illinois and California for a slew of multidate performances, with shows planned for Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois, and then at California’s Kia Forum in Inglewood and Oakland Arena in Oakland.

After that, Suga will head to Indonesia, Thailand and Singapore for the Asian leg of his global trek.

Tickets for his U.S. dates go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 3, on Ticketmaster.

There are several presale events, starting with one for tried-and-true members of the BTS ARMY on Wednesday, March 1. All tickets will be available for purchase for this one, so if you really want to see Suga, you have to sign up for the Ticketmaster Verified Fan program.

The following day, there will be a general verified fan sale pending ticket availability before the public sale commences that Friday.

