BTS’ Suga to star in Disney+ documentary ‘Road to D-Day’

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

A solo documentary focusing on Suga is the latest BTS content offering from Disney+.

Not much is known about the doc, called SUGA: Road to D-Day, but we do have a trailer. It shows Suga traveling around the world, flying on a plane, driving through the desert, standing on a mountaintop and walking on the street.

So far, there’s no airdate for the doc.

Suga’s first solo world tour starts April 26 in New York; he’ll perform for multiple nights in Rosemont, Illinois, as well as in LA and Oakland, California. He’ll also perform in Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore and, finally, South Korea.

Earlier this year, Suga’s bandmate J-Hope starred in his own Disney+ solo documentary, j-hope In The Box.

