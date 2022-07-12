BTS to appear in two series on Disney+

The Chosunilbo JNS/Imazins via Getty Images

Move over, Star Wars and Marvel content: BTS is coming to Disney+.

HYBE, the parent company of BTS’ label, Big Hit Entertainment, has made a deal with the streaming platform to distribute five shows, including two starring the K-pop super group.

One series, BTS: Permission to Dance On Stage — LA, captures the group’s concert in LA’s Sofi Stadium in November of 2021. It marked the first time since the pandemic that BTS had performed for fans in person.

The other series, BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star, is a docuseries featuring the group and their journey over the past nine years. In addition to archival footage, the series will, according to Disney+, “feature the daily lives, thoughts and plans of BTS members, as they prepare for their second chapter.” That’s set to debut on Disney+ next year.

A third series is BTS-adjacent. Called In the Soop: Friendcation, it’s a travel reality show featuring BTS member V and four other Korean celebs, including Parasite star Woo-shik Choi and rapper Peakboy. The five friends will take a surprise trip together.

More content from HYBE will air in the future.

