BTS to perform at the 2021 ‘Billboard’ Music Awards

Big Hit Entertainment/BBMA2020

Considering all the times they’ve topped the Billboard charts, it’s no surprise that BTS will be performing at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards later this month.

The group will present the world TV debut of their new single “Butter” at the ceremony — though they’ll be performing remotely from South Korea.

BTS is nominated in four categories this year: Top Duo/Group, Top Song Sales Artist, Top Social Artist and Top Selling Song. They’ve won the Top Social Artist category, which is fan-voted, for the past four years.

Among their chart achievements: They’ve scored five number-one albums in two years and six months, faster than any previous group this century. They’re also the first group to debut simultaneously at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 and the Billboard 200 album charts.

BTS joins The Weeknd and Pink on the lineup of the 2021 Billboard Awards, hosted by Nick Jonas. Pink will also receive The Icon Award, while Drake will be named Artist of the Decade at the ceremony, airing May 23 on NBC at 8 p.m. ET.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.