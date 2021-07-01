BTS unveil details of their new Ed Sheeran-penned tune “Permission to Dance”

BIGHIT MUSIC

The CD single that BTS is releasing on July 9 — otherwise known as ARMY Foundation Day — will feature a new song that Ed Sheeran wrote for them. Ed’s been mentioning in various interviews that he wrote a song for BTS’ new album, and he even revealed its title on his Instagram Stories not long ago.

The CD single includes four tracks, two of which are “Butter” — which has spent five weeks at number one — and Ed’s track, “Permission to Dance,” which he co-wrote with his frequent collaborators Johnny McDaid and Steve Mac. The other two tracks are instrumental versions of both songs.

You can preorder the CD single now.

In 2019, Ed co-wrote the BTS song “Make It Right,” which appeared on their EP Map of the Soul: Persona.

