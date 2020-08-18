BTS unveils teaser for new video "Dynamite"

You’ll be able to watch the entire thing on August 21, but BTS is tantalizing fans with a brief teaser for their upcoming single, “Dynamite.”

The pastel-colored 30-second tease features the superstar K-Pop group dancing in front of a building with large sign out front that reads “DISCO.”

BTW will appear for an interview on MTV’s Fresh Out Live on August 21, the day the “Dynamite” clip is revealed. They’ll appear on NBC’s Today show on August 24, and give the TV debut of the new song on the MTV Video Music Awards on August 30, where they’re nominated for three trophies.

The single “Dynamite” is sung entirely in English and is the first single from the group’s next album.

By Andrea Dresdale

