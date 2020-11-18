BTS unveils two teaser clips for new "Life Goes On" video

Big Hit Entertainment

BTS is giving fans a sneak peek at their new video for “Life Goes On.”

The K-pop superstars unveiled two teasers for the video, which was directed by group member Jung Kook. The first teaser features the guys smiling together around a campfire and ends with a shot of them gathered in a living room in their PJs. In the second teaser, we see a montage of black and white portraits of each of the seven members.

The “Life Goes On” clip debuts on November 20 at midnight ET, the same day BTS’ album BE (Deluxe Edition) drops.

BTS is set to publicly perform “Life Goes On” for the first time at the 2020 American Music Awards on November 22.





By Andrea Tuccillo

