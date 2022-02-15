BTS’ V is the latest member to test positive for COVID-19

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

V from BTS is the latest member of the band to battle COVID-19. The group’s label, Big Hit Music, announced V’s diagnosis on Tuesday.

According to Billboard, the pop singer took a PCR test after complaining of a mildly sore throat and the results came back positive.

Big Hit said in a statement on the messaging app WeVerse, “V completed two rounds of COVID-19 vaccinations and is not presenting any extraordinary symptoms other than a mild fever and sore throat. He is currently undergoing treatment at home while waiting for further guidelines from the health care authorities.”

“There was contact with the other members on Saturday the 12th, but everyone was wearing a mask, and there was no close contact. None of the BTS members other than V are presenting any symptoms, and everyone received negative results from the preemptive self-test,” the statement continued.

Big Hits stressed, “The company places the artists’ health as our top priority and we will do everything we can to aid V in his speedy recovery. We will also diligently cooperate with the requests and guidelines of the health care authorities.”

V, whose birth name is ﻿Kim Taehyung﻿, is the fifth member of BTS to come down with COVID-19. Previously, ﻿RM﻿, ﻿Jin﻿, ﻿Jimin﻿ and ﻿Suga ﻿battled the virus and have all made complete recoveries. Jimin had the biggest health scare of the group, as his diagnosis was confirmed when he was about to undergo surgery for acute appendicitis after complaining of abdominal pain. He reached out to fans on February 2 and let them know he is “recovering well.”

