BTS will re-up with BIGHIT MUSIC starting in 2025, label announces

BTS is technically on hiatus until 2025 to allow its members to do their mandatory military service, but when they return as a group, they won’t have to worry about a new record contract.

The parent company of their label, BIGHIT MUSIC, announced September 20 that it plans to sign “exclusive agreements” with RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook in sequence, as each completes their military service. The new agreements will run from 2025 onwards, the company said.

To mark the occasion, BIGHIT has also donated about $755,000 to the Korean Committee for UNICEF in conjunction with the group’s UNICEF campaign LOVE MYSELF.

It’s hard to remember that BTS is even on hiatus given that most of the members have continued to appear on the single and album charts with their many solo releases. V was the most recent one to release a project: His new solo EP, Layover, recently debuted at number two on the Billboard 200.

Meanwhile, SUGA will become the latest to enlist in the military: His service starts September 22.

