Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest taps Halsey, Miley Cyrus, Gwen Stefani and more as next year’s headliners

Although the NFL season just started, plans for the Super Bowl are in full swing. On Monday, organizers of the 2022 Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest unveiled its headliners, and names include Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, Green Day, Miley Cyrus and many more.

The three-day festival, which is also entering its third year, is set to take place between February 10 and February 12 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.

Kicking off the festivities on February 10 will be Halsey and Machine Gun Kelly. They will be accompanied by “special guests.” They will pass the torch to Gwen, Blake and country singer Mickey Guyton, who will take over the stage on Friday, February 11. Green Day and Miley will cap off the three-day bash the following night.

More names are expected to be announced over the coming months. In addition, this festival has garnered a reputation for featuring surprise cameos from athletes, music stars and other celebrities.

Tickets go on sale November 18 at 10 a.m. ET on both SuperBowlMusicFest.com and Ticketmaster.

The Super Bowl is scheduled to kick off at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Sunday, February 13.

