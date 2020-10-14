Budweiser crowns Halsey its new "King"

Budweiser is the King of Beers — but Halsey is the brand’s new “King.”



The beverage brand has announced a partnership with Halsey, who stars in a new short film called Make Your Name — Be a King. The movie follows the star on her journey from regular old Ashley Frangipane from New Jersey to chart-topping global icon, via the metaphor of the New York City subway and some of her never-before-heard poetry.

“I was so honored Budweiser found my story compelling enough to recreate in such vivid detail. New York City often felt like a kingdom in itself,” Halsey says in a statement. “My days tucked away writing music in the underbelly of New York often felt bleak and hopeless, but they were colored with the fantasy of one day exploring the magnitude of it all and dominating it in my own way.”

She goes on, “I wrote songs on the subway that I later performed on a sold-out stage at Madison Square Garden and it was in this moment I truly felt like a King, in this once ungraspable city.”

“I wrote the poem accompanying the film to tell my younger self to save up all of her rage and excitement and confusion because one day, on that stage at MSG, I would feel it all explode and burst forth from me,” Halsey says. “I would finally be a king in the city where I made my name.”

The campaign also features limited-edition “Be a King” merch, which is available via HalseyMusicStore.com. All profits go to the National Alliance to End Homelessness.

By Andrea Dresdale

