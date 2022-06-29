Calvin Harris taps Halsey, Justin Timberlake, Charlie Puth, Normani for ‘Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2’

Columbia

We’ve already heard “Potion,” the first single from Calvin Harris‘ new album, Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2. It features Dua Lipa and Young Thug, but it turns out that’s just the tip of the iceberg in terms of big-name guest stars on the album.

On his socials, Calvin posted a video running down the full lineup of features on the project, and they include Halsey, Justin Timberlake, Charlie Puth, Normani, Chloe and Pharrell Williams, plus a who’s who of hip-hop stars, including Latto, Offset, 21 Savage, Pusha T, Busta Rhymes, Swae Lee and Snoop Dogg.

The album is now available to be presaved; it’s out August 5.

Calvin’s Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1 came out in 2017 and featured an equally star-studded lineup, including Katy Perry, Ariana Grande, Khalid, John Legend, Nicki Ninaj, Frank Ocean, Travis Scott and Future. Artists who appeared on that first volume and are back for another round include Pharrell, Young Thug and Snoop.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.