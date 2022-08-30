Camila Cabello celebrates new streaming milestone for “Bam Bam”

Epic

Camila Cabello has much to celebrate: Her Ed Sheeran collaboration “Bam Bam” is now one of Spotify’s most-streamed songs of the year.

The “Havana” singer celebrated the good news on Instagram, sharing a voice note to thank her fans for their support. “I look crazy right now and didn’t want to make a video,” the singer joked before revealing she just heard that “Bam Bam” is “the most streamed song on Spotify by a female lead this year!”

“I just wanted to say that’s really f***ing cool,” she raved, adding it “feels really good” to have fans respond to a song that “feels like a family heirloom.”

“This song is so true to me and the fact that so many people have danced to it and connected to it is really cool,” Camila cheered, noting she doesn’t care about “statistics” when it comes to her music. What she is more focused on, she says, is “real people having real moments and making memories” to her songs.

The singer evidently recorded the note while she was at the beach: You can hear the background noise of waves crashing onto the sand.

It also should be noted Camila posted a screenshot of her phone, which showed titles of voice notes, some of which were titled “Chords to that verse” and “Venice in rain idea.”

This has fans buzzing that the singer is already working on new music, and posted the screenshot as a sly way of confirming it.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.