Camila Cabello gets candid about body insecurity: ‘I’ve never had a worse time at the beach’

Camila Cabello is speaking out about body insecurity.

In an Instagram post she shared over the weekend, Cabello included an essay about how she feels when she steps out in public in a bikini knowing her photo will be taken by paparazzi.

“Every time I’ve gone to this beach club in Miami I get papped — somehow when I check in paps know and get me in my bikini and every time I’ve felt super vulnerable and unprepared,” Cabello wrote. “I’ve worn bikinis that were to[o] small and paid no mind to how I looked, then saw pictures online and comments and been so upset.”

The singer went on, “I reminded myself when it impacted my self esteem that I was thinking the culture’s thoughts and not my own. A culture who has gotten so used to an image of what a ‘healthy’ woman’s body looks like that is completely not real for a lot of women.”

Cabello, who is in the middle of doing press for her new album Familia, which will be released later this week, said on Saturday that when she went to the beach she “held my core so tight my abs hurt” and was “self conscious of where the paps were the whole time.”

The “Bam Bam” singer said the whole situation made her feel sad. “I’ve never had a worse time at the beach,” she said. “I felt the emptiness and sadness of our culture’s thoughts that became my thoughts.”

Cabello has been open about her body image in the past. Following paparazzi photos that were taken last year of her in workout clothes, the singer shared a candid message to fans about overcoming the pressure of beauty standards and being at peace with one’s body.

