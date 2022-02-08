Camila Cabello hilariously confirms Familia tour

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARA

Camila Cabello announced her third studio album, Familia, is arriving sometime this year and, for the first time, confirmed that she will be heading out on tour.

Taking to TikTok on Tuesday, the “Don’t Go Yet” singer shared a brief video clip, titled “The US during the Familia tour.” The snippet shows the Grammy nominee pretending to be on stage and holding out the microphone to hear the imaginary audience sing along while the first notes of Daddy Yankee‘s “Gasolina” blare in the background.

The audio then cuts to a woman horribly flubbing the lyrics and Camila jokingly looks around in confusion.

This is the first time Camila has mentioned the Familia tour. She has yet to confirm when it starts and where it’ll take her.

When announcing her third studio album over the summer, Camila explained it was “inspired by two things: family and food. Your family by blood, but also your chosen family.” Familia, she added, celebrates her Cuban heritage.

She began teasing the next single off the album last week but has yet to reveal when we’ll get to hear it.

