Camila Cabello, JoBros and more to perform from White House for PBS holiday special

Are you dreaming of a White House Christmas? A new holiday music special, In Performance at the White House: Spirit of the Season, will be airing on PBS later this month.

Camila Cabello, Jonas Brothers, Pentatonix and Norah Jones are among the artists who will be performing on the hour-long special. Each of the performances will take place in historic White House rooms. Viewers will also get an inside look at the White House holiday decor.

Actress Jennifer Garner will host the program, which will also feature special remarks from President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.

In Performance at the White House: Spirit of the Season will premiere Tuesday, December 21 at 8 p.m. ET on PBS stations nationwide. Check your local listings.

