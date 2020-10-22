Camila Cabello loses her "short hair virginity"

Brian Friedman/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

One of Camila Cabello‘s style signatures is her super-long, dark, wavy hair. Well, it was one of her signatures — until she chopped it off.

Posting a photo of herself posing in an alleyway in an off-the-shoulder top, Camila showed off her new, much shorter ‘do, which now ends a few inches past her shoulders.

“LOST MY SHORT HAIR VIRGINITY!!!! I’ve had long hair all my life it’s TIME TO FEEL THE AIR ON THESE SHOULDERS BABY,” she wrote, adding that the photo had been taken by her boyfriend, Shawn Mendes.

The two had been away from each other for a time while Camila was in London shooting the movie Cinderella, but now the two are back together and, it appears, more in love than ever.



How do we know this? Camila also posted a photo of herself clinging to Shawn with her legs wrapped around his waist and her arms wrapped around his neck, grinning like mad. From the scrunched-up look on Shawn’s face, it appears as though she’s just surprised him by jumping into his arms.

Camila captioned the photo, “heheheheheh.”

Because Shawn’s hair is longish and curly right now, one enchanted fan described the cute couple as “King and Queen of Matching Haircuts.”

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.