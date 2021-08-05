Camila Cabello on why it feels “weird” to be releasing music now

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Camila Cabello may have just dropped her new single “Don’t Go Yet” and announced her third album, Familia, but she says it feels “weird” to be releasing music at this time.

Speaking with Australia’s Kyle & Jackie O Show, the singer admits that the ongoing pandemic — particularly the upswing in Delta variant cases in the U.S. — makes it hard to feel normal.

“It feels honestly weird now,” she says. “I don’t know, it was so fun making music, and I feel like putting it out — because you’re not seeing people and you’re not feeling that energy from people — it can kind of feel like you don’t really know what’s going on when a song comes out.”

Camilla continues, “Sometimes it feels like you don’t get that energy back that I feel like you used to just because everything’s kind of online,” adding, “I don’t check social media and stuff, so I’m not really seeing that either. It is kind of weird. I can’t wait for things to get better.”

While she may not be feeling the same in-person connection with fans, Camilla says she’s still able to get honest feedback on her new music from boyfriend Shawn Mendes.

“I just trust his taste,” she says. “I always have. Even before we were dating I would send him songs and be like, ‘What do you think of this?'”

