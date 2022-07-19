Camila Cabello reveals she’s tested positive for COVID-19

John Lamparski/WireImage

Camila Cabello is the latest celebrity to test positive for COVID-19, and she’s letting her fans know she’s doing all right.

The “Bam Bam” singer broke the news on Monday via a spunky TikTok video soundtracked to Black Point‘s “Watagatapitusberry.” She captioned the clip, “I got the rona.”

Despite falling ill, the Grammy nominee ensured fans that COVID won’t stop her from entertaining her millions of followers. To prove she’s in high spirits, Camila films herself goofing off in her bedroom — from rolling around in her bed to pumping up her virus-fighting must-haves, including cough syrup, a bag of cough drops and a box of medicated chest rub.

She later shared the video to her Instagram stories and added further, “If u got the rona and still gonna live it up in isolation make some f***in noise.”

Camila did not go into further detail, but fans are already wishing her a speedy recovery.

