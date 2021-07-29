Camila Cabello uses boyfriend Shawn Mendes to graphically illustrate relationship bathroom etiquette

MEGA/GC Images

When it comes to TikTok, it seems Camila Cabello has absolutely no filter — and she’s not above roping boyfriend Shawn Mendes into helping her create funny videos in which she lets it all hang out.

On Wednesday, Camila posted a TikTok with the caption, “That first phase of dating when u can’t fart or Poo or be a human.” It shows her waving goodbye to Shawn as he walks out of what looks like a hotel suite and shuts the door. Then Camila, er, lets one rip — with a sly smile on her face.

But that was nothing compared to the TikTok she posted a couple days ago, which had a graphic reading “When the Mydol hits.” It shows her upset and in pain, popping a Midol, and then suddenly coming to life, smiling and posing in a figure-hugging lilac dress.

“ladies u know what I’m talkin bout. (Not an ad I just was having the worst period cramps of all time today),” she captioned the video.

The “Señorita” singer just released her new single “Don’t Go Yet,” from her upcoming album Familia. She’s also been shooting some promotional stuff for her feature film debut in Cinderella, which arrives September 3 on Amazon Prime.

“Get ready for a new kind of Cinderella, y’all — Ya girl is gonna be a Latina princess!” she wrote on Instagram.

@camilacabello That first phase of dating when u can’t fart or Poo or be a human ♬ Opportunity – Quvenzhané Wallis

