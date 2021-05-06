Camila Cabello’s ‘Cinderella’ heading straight to Amazon Prime

Mike Coppola/FilmMagic

Camila Cabello’s Cinderella will be skipping theaters and heading straight to Amazon Prime Video later this year, Variety reports.

Sony had planned to premiere the film in theaters this July, but because of low theater attendance due to the ongoing pandemic, they opted to release it on Amazon instead. It’s still not clear when the film will debut on the streaming platform.

Last year, the COVID-19 shutdown delayed shooting on the movie. Filming eventually wrapped in October, but that meant the film’s initial February 5 release date had to be pushed back.

Cinderella, marking Camila’s movie debut, was produced by James Corden and co-stars Corden, Billy Porter, Idina Menzel, Pierce Brosnan, Minnie Driver and Missy Elliott.

